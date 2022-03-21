Watch
Man, 47, suspected in fatal freeway shooting near San Diego

Posted at 8:53 AM, Mar 21, 2022
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a woman as she drove on a freeway near San Diego two weeks ago.

The highway patrol says 27-year-old Saundralina Williams was driving a Ford Edge west on State Route 94 on March 5 when someone in another vehicle opened fire.

Williams was shot and later died. Two passengers with her were not hurt.

Officials say the suspect was arrested Saturday at his home in La Mesa. Authorities recovered what they believe to be the weapon used in the shooting.

Authorities did not reveal a potential motive.

