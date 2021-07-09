Man accused of kidnapping 6-year-old boy in California

PLACENTIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 6-year-old child in Southern California this week. The boy was released when bystanders intervened.

The child was standing outside a market with family friends Monday evening in the city of Placentia in Orange County while his mother shopped inside. The suspect, Michael Foley, picked up the boy and began walking back to his vehicle across the street when people in the area started screaming.

According to inmate records, Foley remained in jail on Friday on $100,000 bail. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.