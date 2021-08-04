Man accused of leaving firebombs in LA subway station

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of leaving incendiary devices at a Los Angeles subway station.

The suspect was taken into custody Monday at the MacArthur Park Red Line station and is being held with no bail, NBC 4 reports.

Police say he had two replica handguns at the time of his arrest.

The man could face multiple charges including possession of a destructive device and a parole violation.

Authorities say there's no evidence of a terrorism motive.