Man arrested after rooftop standoff near Los Angeles

Posted at 1:10 PM, Jan 24, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man surrendered to law enforcement after he was spotted with a gun on the roof of a house in a Los Angeles suburb before dawn on Monday.

Deputies responded around 5 a.m. after residents reported gunshots in the Walnut Park area. Aerial footage from KTLA-TV showed a man lying on his back on the rooftop and what appeared to be a weapon on the front lawn. Officials say the man was eventually taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment.

No information was available on the nature of his injuries or his condition. No other injuries were reported.

