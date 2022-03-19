Man arrested, bomb-making materials found in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area man has been arrested after police found an incendiary device and bomb-making materials in his apartment.

The 27-year-old man, who has not been identified, came under police scrutiny after detectives police connected him to a string of vandalisms that happened in Pleasant Hill and Clayton.

Investigators obtained a search warrant after learning he had purchased bomb-making materials, and when they went there on Friday they found the suspect along with the explosive materials.

Residents in the apartment building were ordered to shelter in place or evacuate during the search.

Two bomb squads and a Hazmat unit responded to the scene to render his apartment safe.