Man arrested for attacking cyclist on California beach path

Posted at 4:14 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 19:14:20-04

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California have arrested a man who allegedly shoved a woman bicycling on a beach path down a rocky slope then threw the bike on top of her.

The man, who was only identified as a Redwood City resident, was arrested following the attack Tuesday.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says he is suspected of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, committing a felony while on bail, and intimidating a witness. The Mercury News reports the last charge came because the man threatened a surfer who along with other beachgoers saw the attack in Half Moon Bay and came to the woman’s aid.

