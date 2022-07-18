Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Man arrested in bomb threat that led to airport evacuation

SFO-Vaccine Mandate
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, a plane takes off behind the air traffic control tower at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. San Francisco is requiring all workers at San Francisco International Airport to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees who are exempt must undergo weekly testing. The mandate announced Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, applies to roughly 46,000 on-site personnel, including employees of contractors and retail tenants. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu,File)
SFO-Vaccine Mandate
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 15:45:44-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An Oakland man was arrested for allegedly reporting a false bomb threat over the weekend, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of people from the San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal, police said Monday.

Terry Addison, 53, was charged with reporting a false bomb threat and malicious report of a false bomb threat, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

Addison was booked into jail in San Mateo County, where the airport is located. It was not immediately known if Addison has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. San Mateo County prosecutors did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The bomb threat was reported Friday night, and authorities discovered a suspicious package, San Francisco police said. Investigators at the airport “deemed the item possibly incendiary.”

Police said Friday that a man had been taken into custody,. but released no other information.

The airport’s AirTrain and the Bay Area Rapid Transit trains were also suspended. Passenger drop-offs and pick-ups were limited to the airport’s domestic terminals.

Police said they removed “several suspicious packages” from the international terminal and that it was safe and clear to enter just after midnight Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Places to Eat, Things to Do