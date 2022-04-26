Man arrested in 'road rage' incident after standoff in Orange Cove

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said a Reedley man was arrested after a "road rage" incident Monday night led to a high-speed chase and a standoff in Orange Cove.

The Sheriff's Office said Joshua Heinrichs, 35, fired a gun multiple times and hit a vehicle trying to pass him at about 9 p.m. in the area of Reed and Adams avenues in Reedley. Deputies said no one was injured.

Heinrichs then lead deputies on a high-speed chase reaching speeds more than 100 MPH, said the Sheriff's Office. He ran over a spike strip and continued to drive as sparks flew from his wheels, said deputies.

Heinrichs abandoned his vehicle at an apartment complex in Orange Cove and ran into an apartment of people he knew, said the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said its Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT team responded and after several hours, Heinrichs and the people in the apartment refused to leave.

The Sheriff's Office said Heinrichs escaped through a back window, tried climbing down to a nearby building, and was arrested by SWAT team members.

Heinrichs was arrested on suspicion of felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at a vehicle and he also had an outstanding warrant for being a parolee at large.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 35 year old Joshua Heinrichs of Reedley. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at a vehicle and he also had an outstanding warrant for being a parolee at large.