Man arrested in Sacramento shooting had recently left prison

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP
This Feb. 6, 2022, booking photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Smiley Allen Martin, two days before he was released to Sacramento County probation for his sentence on charges of corporal injury and assault likely to cause great bodily injury. Martin was arrested Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in connection with a mass shooting that killed six people in Sacramento, Calif. Martin is the brother of Dandrae Martin, the first suspect taken into custody in the investigation.
Sacramento Mass Shooting
Posted at 8:44 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 11:44:16-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Sacramento that killed six people was released from prison weeks earlier.

Smiley Martin was seriously wounded during Sunday's attack in which more than 100 shots were fired. He was released from prison in February after serving time for brutalizing a girlfriend and was arrested Tuesday on charges including possession of a machine gun.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press Martin was seen brandishing a gun on video before the shooting. It wasn’t clear if Smiley Martin had an attorney who could speak for him.

His brother Dandrae Martin,has also been charged in connection with the shooting.

