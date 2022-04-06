Man arrested in Sacramento shooting had recently left prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Sacramento that killed six people was released from prison weeks earlier.

Smiley Martin was seriously wounded during Sunday's attack in which more than 100 shots were fired. He was released from prison in February after serving time for brutalizing a girlfriend and was arrested Tuesday on charges including possession of a machine gun.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press Martin was seen brandishing a gun on video before the shooting. It wasn’t clear if Smiley Martin had an attorney who could speak for him.

His brother Dandrae Martin,has also been charged in connection with the shooting.