Man bitten while using barbecue tongs to remove rattlesnake

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California man is recovering after he was bitten by a rattlesnake when he tried to pick up the poisonous reptile using barbecue tongs.

The man spotted the snake Saturday near his home in Riverside County and was worried about it coming into contact with children. He was treated at a hospital and later released.

After the man was taken away by ambulance, a crowd gathered as an animal control officer removed the snake. It was later euthanized.

Rattlesnake bites are painful and in rare cases can be fatal.