LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — A car ended up on the LAZ airfield Thursday. Los Angeles International Airport police say a man drove a silver car through an airport fence Thursday and onto the airfield.

It appeared to say "S-O-S" on the hood.

Police say he broke through a fence near the FedEx cargo facility around 6 p.m. in the evening. He went across two runways where planes take off every minute some days.

LAX police say they detained him. No one was injured and the runways are open again.