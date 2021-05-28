Watch
Man charged in BB attack on Southern California vehicle

Posted at 1:11 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 16:11:18-04

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old Southern California man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with a BB gun attack that shattered a window of a Tesla with three occupants.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office says Friday that Jesse Leal Rodriguez is also charged with three counts of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury. The charges deal only with a single attack Tuesday in the city of Norco and not the many other similar attacks with BBs or pellets that have shattered windows on dozens of vehicles on several Southern California freeways.

It's not known if Rodriguez has an attorney.

