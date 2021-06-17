Watch
Man charged in boy's freeway death spoke with police: papers

AP
Aiden Leos
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 16:21:08-04

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say they want a California man held without bail after charging him with the murder of a 6-year-old boy in a road rage incident.

Orange County prosecutors wrote in court papers this week that 24-year-old suspect Marcus Eriz told police he grabbed a gun, rolled down the window, and shot at a car driven by a woman after she made a rude gesture toward him on the freeway. Authorities say the shot last month killed the boy as he sat in a booster seat in the back of his mother's car on his way to kindergarten.

Eriz is charged with murder, and his girlfriend is charged with being an accessory after the fact. The couple is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

