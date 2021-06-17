Man charged in boy's freeway death spoke with police: papers

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say they want a California man held without bail after charging him with the murder of a 6-year-old boy in a road rage incident.

Orange County prosecutors wrote in court papers this week that 24-year-old suspect Marcus Eriz told police he grabbed a gun, rolled down the window, and shot at a car driven by a woman after she made a rude gesture toward him on the freeway. Authorities say the shot last month killed the boy as he sat in a booster seat in the back of his mother's car on his way to kindergarten.

Crime Man charged with murder of boy in road-rage shooting The Associated Press & Scripps National

Eriz is charged with murder, and his girlfriend is charged with being an accessory after the fact. The couple is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.