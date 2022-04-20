Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Man charged with setting fire at San Jose Home Depot

Authorities say a man charged with setting a fire that gutted a San Jose Home Depot, prompted hundreds to flee and filled the sky with smoke was trying to cover up a theft of tools.
Posted at 7:00 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 10:00:14-04

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man charged with setting a fire that gutted a Northern California Home Depot, prompted hundreds to flee and filled the sky with smoke was trying to cover up a theft of tools.

Dyllin Gogue of San Jose has been charged with aggravated arson and theft. He appeared in court Tuesday but didn't enter a plea to charges that could carry a potential life sentence.

Santa Clara County prosecutors accuse Gogue of setting the April 9 blaze in South San Jose that caused an estimated $17 million in losses.

The district attorney said the store was crowded with weekend shoppers, and he was thankful nobody was injured or killed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul