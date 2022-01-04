Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Man charged with sex abuse, murder of San Diego relatives

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
Gavel (FILE)
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 13:21:06-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man captured in Mexico last month has pleaded not guilty to killing his stepmother and half-brother in San Diego County to keep them from talking about his alleged sex assault on another family member.

Prosecutors say Marco Antonio Valadez entered pleas Monday in San Diego to two counts of murder with special circumstances. He'd be eligible for the death penalty if convicted. He's also accused of sexually abusing an 18-year-old family member.

Prosecutors allege that Valadez shot his relatives on Dec. 4 in Imperial Beach while trying to keep them from being potential witnesses following disclosure of the sex crimes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later