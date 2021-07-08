Man detained after climbing to top of Los Angeles church

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who was wearing only shorts and one sock is in custody after he climbed to the top of a soaring church tower in East Los Angeles, set a fire at the base of a cross, then apparently tried to evade police by leaping from roof to roof of nearby buildings.

The bizarre scene played out Wednesday night at St. Mary's church in Boyle Heights. TV helicopters showed the man atop the 130-foot-tall bell tower, where he lit a fire after failing to topple the cross.

The man then leapt from roof to roof of surrounding homes until he finally was taken into custody sometime after 10 p.m.