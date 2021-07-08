Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Man detained after climbing to top of Los Angeles church

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News File
Arrest generic
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 15:20:15-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who was wearing only shorts and one sock is in custody after he climbed to the top of a soaring church tower in East Los Angeles, set a fire at the base of a cross, then apparently tried to evade police by leaping from roof to roof of nearby buildings.

The bizarre scene played out Wednesday night at St. Mary's church in Boyle Heights. TV helicopters showed the man atop the 130-foot-tall bell tower, where he lit a fire after failing to topple the cross.

The man then leapt from roof to roof of surrounding homes until he finally was taken into custody sometime after 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
July 4th Celebrations in Kern County

July 4th Celebrations in Kern County