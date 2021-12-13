Man fires gun as Vicente Fernández fans gather for memorial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police arrested a man suspected of firing a gun from his apartment balcony in Hollywood as fans of the late Mexican singer Vicente Fernández gathered for a vigil across the street.

The LA Times says witnesses heard four or five shots Sunday evening and saw a person’s arm holding a handgun from an upper-story apartment on Hollywood Boulevard.

No injuries were reported, and the motive for the shooting remains unknown. Police say they arrested a 35-year-old man and confiscated a gun and ammunition from his apartment.

The gunfire erupted as mourners congregated at Fernández’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.