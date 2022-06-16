Watch
Man found dead in Death Valley National Park ran out of gas

National Park Service
AP
This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows Rainbow Canyon, also commonly known as Star Wars Canyon, within Death Valley National Park in the California desert. (National Park Service via AP)
Temperature of 130 recorded in Death Valley on Sunday, among the hottest temperatures ever recorded
Posted at 9:47 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 00:47:22-04

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was found dead in Death Valley National Park after apparently running out of gas and getting out to walk in the scorching heat, authorities said Wednesday.

Park visitors found the body of David Kelleher on Tuesday, a park statement said.

Kelleher, 67, of Huntington Beach, was about 2 1/2 miles from the vehicle, and apparently was walking from Zabriskie Point toward Furnace Creek, the park said.

He was found about 30 feet from State Route 190 but the highway was obscured by terrain and a mesquite tree, the park said.

Kelleher hadn't been reported missing but a park ranger spotted a lone vehicle in the Zabriskie Point parking lot on June 11 and remembered it from three days earlier, the park said. It was registered to Kelleher.

“A crumpled note inside Kelleher’s vehicle said, “out of gas,” the park said.

An air and ground search for Kelleher had been limited by temperatures that topped 120 degrees at times, officials said.

Kelleher had been cited for off-road driving at the park on May 30, when he mentioned to a park ranger that he was low on gas.

It was the second reported death this month. The body of John McCarry, 69, of Long Beach, was found in Panamint Valley on June 1.

