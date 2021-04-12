Watch
Man gets prison for killing California elephant seal

Nick Ut/AP
FILE - This Aug. 16, 2015, file photo shows elephant seals on a beach at Piedras Llancas near San Simeon California Coats in San Simeon, Calif. A man, Jordan Gerbich, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, with shooting and killing a protected northern elephant seal on a California beach, federal prosecutors said. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
Posted at 1:00 PM, Apr 12, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man has been sentenced to three months in federal prison for shooting a protected northern elephant seal to death on the central California coast.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says a judge Monday also ordered 30-year-old Jordan Gerbich to be placed on a year of supervised release after his prison term, serve three months of home detention, perform 120 hours of community and pay a $1,000 fine.

Gerbich pleaded guilty last year to a misdemeanor count of illegally taking a marine mammal.

Prosecutors say he shot an elephant seal in the head near San Simeon in September 2019.

