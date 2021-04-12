Man gets prison for killing California elephant seal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man has been sentenced to three months in federal prison for shooting a protected northern elephant seal to death on the central California coast.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says a judge Monday also ordered 30-year-old Jordan Gerbich to be placed on a year of supervised release after his prison term, serve three months of home detention, perform 120 hours of community and pay a $1,000 fine.

Gerbich pleaded guilty last year to a misdemeanor count of illegally taking a marine mammal.

Prosecutors say he shot an elephant seal in the head near San Simeon in September 2019.