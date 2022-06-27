Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Man held for alleged torch attack during abortion protest

Supreme Court Abortion
Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
Abortion-rights protesters regroup and protest following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Supreme Court Abortion
Posted at 3:43 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 06:43:20-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police arrested a man they said attacked an officer with a “makeshift flamethrower" or torch during a demonstration against the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Michael Ortiz, 30, was arrested Friday night when he allegedly burned an officer who was treated at a hospital, KTLA-TV reported, citing police.

There was no immediate word on the officer's condition.

Ortiz remained jailed Sunday on $1 million bail, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department website.

He potentially faces a charge of attempted murder of a police officer. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who speak on his behalf.

Police said the attack came during a mainly peaceful protest.

However, a woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to take an officer's baton and could face a possible charge of resisting arrest, police said.

Police Chief Michel Moore said he condemned the violence.

“Individuals participating in such criminal activity are not exercising their First Amendment rights in protest of the Supreme Court decision, rather, they are acting as criminals,” Moore said in a statement.

Other protests were held on Saturday around the state.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!