Man killed climbing out of maintenance hole on LA street

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say a man in a maintenance hole on a Los Angeles street was killed when he tried to raise the cover just as a pickup drove over it.

Video of the July 10 incident was released Monday by police in an effort to identify the driver.

As the vehicle drove over the maintenance hole cover it was pushed down on the man. The cover flipped up behind the pickup, which continued on.

The victim was only identified as a man in his 20s.

It's not clear what he was doing in the maintenance hole, but police warned the public to stay out of them.