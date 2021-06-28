Man released from hospital after being bitten by shark

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A man has been released from the hospital after he was bitten by a shark over the weekend at a San Mateo County beach.

Paramedics say the 39-year-old man was bitten in the right leg and lost a pint of blood. The effort to rescue the man was complicated as a helicopter was not able to land due to fog. Instead, firefighters carried him up a steep stairway and then up to Highway One.

Beachgoers in the area say one shark bite was enough to keep them out of the water for now.

"Yeah, terrifying. Great white shark. I've seen "Jaws." I know what they can do, it's crazy," said Marcel Madison.

Authorities say that shark attacks are rare. Police estimate the shark to be about six-to-eight feet in length.