Man sentenced for hiding brother who shot and killed officer

23ABC News
Paulo Virgen Mendoza
Officer Killed California
Posted at 3:22 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 18:26:52-04

(KERO) — A man who tried to help his brother escape to Mexico after he shot and killed a Central Valley police officer has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison.

Paulo Virgen Mendoza tried to escape after killing a deputy who pulled him over on suspicion of drunken driving in December 2018.

His brother, Conrado Virgen Mendoza, was one of several accomplices arrested after the shooting. He was sentenced Tuesday to a 21-month term.

A jury previously found him guilty of conspiracy and possessing false documents.

Cpl. Ronil Singh of the tiny town of Newman police force was shot and killed. The brothers were in the country illegally.

