Man sentenced for tossing Molotov cocktails into home

23ABC News
Posted at 6:49 PM, May 23, 2022
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Prosecutors say a Southern California man who tossed a pair of Molotov cocktails into a home with three children inside over grudge with one of their parents has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Sylvester Andrews Jr. was convicted of charges including possession of an unregistered destructive device.

He was linked to the crimes with surveillance camera footage, text messages and DNA evidence from the scene.

An investigation led by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents found that Andrews had an unspecified dispute with an adult who lived at the home.

