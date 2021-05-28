Watch
Man sentenced in kidnap-torture of pot dispensary owner

Posted at 11:11 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 14:11:36-04

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man who took part in a plan to steal $1 million from a Southern California marijuana dispensary owner who was kidnapped, tortured and mutilated has been sentenced to more than 12 years in state prison.

The Orange County Register says Ryan Kevorkian was sentenced Wednesday for kidnapping, burglary and assault. Prosecutors say he and others kidnapped the dispensary owner from a Newport Beach home in 2012 and drove him to the Mojave Desert, where they wrongly believed he'd buried $1 million. They cut off his penis before freeing him.

Two other men were previously sentenced to life in prison.

