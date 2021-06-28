Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Man shot, killed by police in Southern California suburb

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 13:57:30-04

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — Police fatally shot a man Sunday afternoon in California’s San Gabriel Valley. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene in Azusa around 1 p.m.

At least one officer, believed to be a member of the Azusa Police Department, opened fire in the shooting.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are assisting in the investigation, as is typical when such shootings occur in smaller police departments.

Authorities did not immediately say what led to the shooting. Azusa is about 25 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads