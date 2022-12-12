Man suspected of shooting San Diego Police officer taken into custody after Mountain View standoff

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man suspected of shooting a San Diego Police officer during a vehicle pursuit was taken into custody hours after barricading himself inside a Mountain View home Monday morning.

The situation began at around 12:15 a.m. when officers spotted a black Toyota 4Runner in the 3500 block of Main Street that was reported stolen and tried to pull the vehicle over. However, the SUV sped away, prompting a chase.

During the pursuit, the SUV entered several local freeways, including state Route 905 in the South Bay.

When the vehicle exited on Ocean View Boulevard from state Route 15, a female passenger got out of the SUV. The passenger was detained by officers, but the vehicle got back onto SR-15.

The SUV went into Lemon Grove before it eventually returned to the Mountain View area and stopped in a parking lot on 35th Street and Logan Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

According to officials, the driver got out of the SUV and opened fire, striking an officer at least once. The driver then ran into an apartment unit in the 1000 block of 44th Street.

SDPD officials said officers did not have an opportunity to fire back.

An SDPD Watch Commander confirmed to ABC 10News the injured officer was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital. ABC 10News learned the officer underwent surgery for his injuries and was in stable condition.

Just after 11 a.m., the suspected shooter was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Details on how the standoff concluded were not immediately released.

Due to the police investigation in the neighborhood, SDPD officials asked the public to avoid the following streets: