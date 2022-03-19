Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Man to be sentenced for California kidnapping once called hoax

Matthew Muller
Dublin Police Department via AP, File
FILE - This June 2015, file booking photo provided by the Dublin, Calif., Police Department, shows Matthew Muller after he was arrested on robbery and assault charges. Authorities say Muller, who kidnapped and raped a Northern California woman in a crime so bizarre that police at first accused her of committing a hoax, has been sentenced to 31 years in state prison.<br/><br/>
Matthew Muller
Posted at 8:06 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 23:06:23-04

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man who kidnapped and raped a Northern California woman in a crime so bizarre that police at first accused her of committing a hoax has been sentenced to 31 years in state prison.

The Solano County district attorney's office says Matthew Muller will be sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to state charges.

He is already serving a 40-year federal prison sentence for kidnapping.

In 2015, Muller drugged Denise Huskins and her then-boyfriend, dragged the woman from her Vallejo home and held her prisoner before releasing her in Southern California.

Accused of lying, the victims later settled a lawsuit with Vallejo city for $2.5 million.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!