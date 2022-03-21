Watch
Man, two 17-year-olds arrested in fatal California shooting

23ABC News
Posted at 8:45 AM, Mar 21, 2022
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A 24-year-old man and two 17-year-olds were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose “lifeless” body was dumped from a car in an alley outside a bar in Northern California.

Investigators believe the victim was accidentally shot inside the car when a friend or acquaintance opened fire after an altercation with another group late Friday outside the Dirty Bar in Santa Rosa.

The 24-year-old victim, who was not immediately named, died at a hospital.

Police say an officer who pulled the suspects over spotted fresh blood inside the car and made the arrests.

