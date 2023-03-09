Man who allegedly blew up PG&E transformers arrested in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KERO) — San Jose police say the man responsible for two power transformer explosions is facing several felony charges.

Thirty-six-year-old Peter Karasev was arrested last week after police found large amounts of explosives in his home.

Law enforcement says the investigation into him started with two separate incidents, both involving explosive devices that blew up PG&E transformers in the area.

Now, police have released new images and details of the explosives that were found in the home.

“Various items were seized, including a homemade liquid explosive, multiple energetic homemade destructive devices, and multiple suspected destructive devices," explained Asst. Chief Paul Joseph with the San Jose Police Department. "Other materials for making destructive devices were also found including pipes, wires, fuses, and various chemicals.”

There were so many explosives described as volatile that federal help from the FBI, DEA, National Guard, and other agencies had to be called in.

In total, Karasev has been charged with nine felonies.

Law enforcement says they still don't have any evidence about his motive.