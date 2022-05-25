Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Man who died in cliff fall was 25-year-old from Los Angeles

California Ocean Cliff Death
Jae C. Hong/AP
Two women stand near an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022. Four people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff in the early morning darkness on Monday and a man was killed and two women were critically injured, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
California Ocean Cliff Death
Posted at 6:56 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 21:56:07-04

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — A man who died when he and three other people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff was identified as a 25-year-old from Los Angeles.

The four friends slipped and tumbled about 300 feet onto the beach below in Palos Verdes Estates.

Police are investigating the fall as an accident.

The LA County coroner’s office says Jerardo Huitzil died at the scene Monday.

Two women were airlifted from the beach and each was hospitalized in critical condition.

They're expected to recover.

The fourth person, a 25-year-old man who suffered minor injuries, managed to climb back up the cliff and alert a passing police officer.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!