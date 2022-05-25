Man who died in cliff fall was 25-year-old from Los Angeles

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — A man who died when he and three other people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff was identified as a 25-year-old from Los Angeles.

The four friends slipped and tumbled about 300 feet onto the beach below in Palos Verdes Estates.

Police are investigating the fall as an accident.

The LA County coroner’s office says Jerardo Huitzil died at the scene Monday.

Two women were airlifted from the beach and each was hospitalized in critical condition.

They're expected to recover.

The fourth person, a 25-year-old man who suffered minor injuries, managed to climb back up the cliff and alert a passing police officer.