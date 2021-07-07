Man who shot ex-Target co-workers in 1993 sentenced to life

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who shot and killed two former Target co-workers, including one who received the promotion he wanted, has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

The San Bernardino Sun says 46-year-old Sergio Nelson was sentenced Tuesday for the 1993 attack on the employees as they sat in a car in the parking lot of a Target store in La Verne. Nelson killed Robin Shirley, who got the promotion, and Lee Thompson.

Nelson was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 1995 but the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence in 2016.