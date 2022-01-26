Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Man who tried to breach cockpit, jumped from jet gets prison sentence

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Gavel with Scales of Justice (FILE)
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 16:30:21-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in federal prison for attempting to breach the cockpit of United Airlines plane taxiing at Los Angeles International Airport.

Federal prosecutors say Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez assaulted a flight attendant then opened the exit door and jumped out of the aircraft last June.

The 34-year-old from La Paz, Mexico, pleaded guilty in October to one count of interference with flight crew members. The judge on Wednesday also ordered him to pay more than $20,000 in restitution.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Literacy Project

News Literacy Project: Join the Movement