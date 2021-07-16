Watch
Man who tried to enter federal building with guns is charged

Posted at 12:22 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 15:22:29-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a man arrested while trying to enter a Los Angeles federal building while carrying three guns now faces a weapons charge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the 34-year-old is charged with attempted possession of firearms and dangerous weapons in a federal facility, a misdemeanor. He was taken into custody Wednesday as he attempted to enter the employee parking lot at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building.

When a guard asked if he was armed, the man admitted to being in possession of a handgun and two rifles. A search of his vehicle turned up the weapons along with more than 500 rounds of ammunition.

