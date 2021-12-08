Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Marine killed while helping SoCal motorists was from Tennessee

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 6:57 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 09:57:14-05

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Marine hit by a truck and killed while he was aiding motorists along a Southern California highway has been identified as a 20-year-old from Tennessee.

Lance Cpl. Alberto Lucio died early Monday while helping a couple in an SUV who had been in a crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside, north of San Diego. Lucio died at the scene near Camp Pendleton, where he was stationed and worked as a military policeman.

Marine officials said he was from Smithville, Tenn.

The Union-Tribune reports his military awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Homicide Tracker

23ABC Homicide Tracker