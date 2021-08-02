Watch
Mask mandate reinstated in San Francisco Bay Area amid surge

Haven Daley/AP
Justin Lawrence is interviewed in May 2021 in San Francisco. Wearing a mask as he made an espresso at his coffee shop in San Francisco, Lawrence said he's got to comply with local rules that mandate facial coverings for indoor activities. And then there's the fact that it's impossible to tell whether someone hasn't been immunized and might pose a health threat to others.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Health officials in San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties have announced that they are reinstating a mast mandate for all indoor settings as COVID-19 infections surge.

Monday's order applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, and starts on Tuesday.

California last week recommended that people wear masks indoors, but stopped short of issuing a mandate, following guidance from the U.S Centers for Disease Control.

Three other California counties have already adopted mandates as COVID rates rise because of the highly contagious delta variant.

