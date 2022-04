LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Los Angeles County issued its own order for everyone 2 years and older to mask up at all transportation hubs and on public transport regardless of vaccination status starting Friday. The order includes LAX.

Masks will be required for everyone in terminals at LAX including gates, airport shuttles, and buses.

While it's not required aboard airplanes, the CDC strongly recommends wearing a mask during the flight.