Mayie Maitia, owner and founder of Wool Growers, has died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The owner of Wool Growers, the popular Basque-style restaurant in Bakersfield, has died. The family confirmed that Mayie Maitia passed away, but did not provide any additional details.

Maitia opened Wool Growers in 1954 saying, "This business is many hours. When you have family, it’s hard. But it has its good thing. You help a lot of people and they help you too.”

She and her husband immigrated from the Basque region of France in 1947.

Maitia always had a dream of owning her own restaurant. So, in 1954 the couple opened Wool Growers.

She said, "It's family, you always feel welcomed."

Jenny Maitia-Poncetta, who is now the second generation to help run Wool Growers, is helped alongside by her daughter. She said in an interview with 23ABC back in 2016 that the success of the restaurant is due to the hard work of her parents.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes known.