Mayors ask Biden to be included in climate migration study

Posted at 3:17 PM, Apr 22, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The mayors of a dozen major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, New York and San Diego, are asking President Joe Biden to consult them as the administration studies how to identify and resettle people displaced directly or indirectly by drought, rising seas and other effects of climate change.

The request was made in a letter sent to Biden on Thursday, which is the same day his administration convened a summit of world leaders to discuss taking action to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

No nation offers protection to people specifically displaced because of climate change.

Biden has ordered a study on the idea. The mayors say they should be consulted too.

