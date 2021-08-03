McFarland Fire in northern California grows

(KERO) — The McFarland fire in northern California has grown to more than 15,000 acres as of Monday night.

"We have about almost 500 fire personnel on this incident," said Chris George of the U.S. Forest Service. "Just heed the evacuation notices and warnings that come out, things are changing rapidly out here as you can see, so we ask you to please pay attention to all your social media, web and when the word gets out to evacuate please evacuate."

The fire is 5% contained.

The agency says the wildfire is burning with moderate to high intensity.

Forecasters say low humidity Tuesday should help with the fire fight.