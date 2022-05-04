Watch
Mechanical failure caused deadly Navy helicopter crash

Pasquale Sena
An MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter, assigned to the ìDusty Dogsî of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 7, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Harry S. Truman, flagship for the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations, supporting theater security cooperation efforts and supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Pasquale Sena/Released)<br/>
Posted at 8:20 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 23:20:39-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy says a helicopter crash that killed five crewmembers off the Southern California coast last year was caused by mechanical failure, not pilot error.

The Navy announced Tuesday that a command investigation determined that a damper hose failed on the MC-60S Seahawk, causing severe vibrations as the aircraft was landing on a carrier off of San Diego last August.

The rotor hit the deck and the helicopter fell into the sea and sank.

The Navy says there's no evidence that pilot error or weather conditions played any role in the crash.

