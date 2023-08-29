Memorial erected near scene of California mass shooting that claimed three lives

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KERO) — Survivors and loved ones continue to cope after a recent night out at a popular California biker bar turned into a tragedy last week.

The gunman, identified as retired cop John Snowling, opened fire killing three people and wounding six others including his wife. Snowling was shot and killed by a deputy.

A large memorial has been put in place in Trabuco Canyon in front of the roadside bar and grill that remains closed.

At the center are photos of the three people killed: Irvine's John Leehey, and Orange County residents Tonya Clark and Glen Sprowl Junior. Sprowl had two young children who lived out of state.

"He came to Arizona frequently to visit his kids. I mean he was here every single month. I saw him all the time, so it felt like he just lived here," said friend Brittney Britanik. "We always saw him at soccer games and last year, we went trick-or-treating with him and the kids. He was always taking the kids out on quads, taking them to the pool to swim in the summertime.”

There are several online fundraising accounts set up to benefit Cook's Corner victims and employees.

According to investigators, Snowling drove from Ohio and tracked down his wife at the bar. The couple was involved in a bitter divorce.

Snowling's wife was shot in the jaw but she survived.

