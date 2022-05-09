Meta opens first physical store

Watch
The company formally known as Facebook is pivoting into the virtual metaverse, but Meta is also opening its first ever physical store in the real world.
Facebook parent Meta has opened its first physical store, in Burlingame, Calif., to showcase its hardware products like virtual and augmented reality goggles and glasses.

The store, which is open to the public as of Monday, is made for people who want to test out products like Ray-Ban Stories, Meta's AR glasses and sunglasses, along with the Portal video calling gadget and Oculus virtual reality headsets.

Shoppers still have to order the glasses from Ray-Ban but can buy the other products at the store.

