Migrant kids play, watch TV in what US calls 'model' shelter

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Children watch television at an emergency shelter for migrant children Friday, July 2, 2021, in Pomona, Calif. The Biden administration on Friday gave a rare look inside an emergency shelter it opened to house migrant children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border alone, calling the California facility a model among its large-scale sites, some of which have been plagued by complaints. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 18:57:17-04

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — The Biden administration has given a rare look inside an emergency shelter it opened to house migrant children who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border alone.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Friday called the facility in Pomona, California, a model among the government’s large-scale sites.

The shelter houses nearly 1,400 children who spend their time playing on grassy fields, watching TV and in 90-minute classes twice a week.

It's a sharp contrast to conditions reported at other emergency shelters, where children have complained of foul-smelling food, little outdoor recreational space and having to spend their days sleeping with little to do and no knowledge of when they would be released to relatives in the U.S.

