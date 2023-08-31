Mill Fire settlement leads to $250K scholarship fund from Roseburg Forest Products

WEED, Calif. (KERO) — Lawsuit settlements have brought repayments and developments for those in Weed, California almost a year after the deadly Mill Fire burned more than 100 homes near the California/Oregon border.

On Wednesday, Roseburg Forest Products announced a $250,000 scholarship fund for high schoolers in the area. This event was treated as a celebration of the steps the community has taken after the fire swept through the area. Over a hundred homes were destroyed and two lives were lost.

It was determined by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection that the fire was caused by operations at the Roseburg Forest Products.

“After a meticulous and thorough investigation, CAL FIRE-Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that the Mill Fire was caused by mill operations at the Roseburg Forest Product property in Weed, California,” Cal Fire said back in June.

READ ALSO: Wood products company investigates if machine failure may have caused wildfire

Now they are embracing what comes next for the area.

"It is possible, can't you see it? It is possible that we're going to not only rebuild the Lincoln community, we're going to have a rebirth for the Lincoln community," said Ben Crump, the Lincoln Heights community members’ lawyer. "We're going to have a renaissance for the Lincoln community."

This $250,000 scholarship fund adds to the over $200 million in funding that Roseburg Forest Products paid to the area after the Mill Fire.

The community will continue their celebration of overcoming the traumas of the fire on September 9 for their official remembrance day.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

