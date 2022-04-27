Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California

SoCal water supplier issues outdoor watering rules
California Drought Water Restrictions
Nathan Howard/AP
FILE - A small stream runs through the dried, cracked earth of a former wetland near Tulelake, Calif., on June 9, 2021. Southern California's gigantic water supplier has taken the unprecedented step of requiring some 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as drought continues to plague the state.
California Drought Water Restrictions
Posted at 6:51 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 09:51:36-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s gigantic water supplier has taken the unprecedented step of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as drought continues to plague the state.

The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency Tuesday. It's requiring the 26 water agencies it supplies to implement the cutback on June 1 and enforce it or face hefty fines.

The MWD relies on water from the Colorado River and the State Water Project to supply 40% of the state population. But the State Water Project expects to provide only 5% of its usual allocation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positive Stories About Kern County

Kern's Kindness