Missing hiker found dead in Sequoia National Park

(AP) — A Southern California man who went missing last month during a hike in Sequoia National Park has been found dead.

Park officials say 43-year-old Matt Thoke of Newport Beach was found Saturday and rangers recovered his body the next day.

There's no immediate word on the cause of his death. Authorities say his body was found off-trail in an area that couldn’t be seen from the air and was “hardly visible on the ground.”

Authorities say he was last seen on July 21 when he split from a group during a multiday hike and walked off a trail without his overnight pack. His body was found not far from where he vanished.