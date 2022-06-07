Watch
Missing man found dead in Death Valley National Park

John Locher/AP
A person looks from a viewpoint, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Death Valley in southeastern California's Mojave Desert reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53 Celsius) on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service's reading at Furnace Creek. The shockingly high temperature was actually lower than the previous day, when the location reached 130 F (54 C). (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 13:09:20-04

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The body of a Southern California man who had been missing since last month was found in a remote section of Death Valley National Park, authorities said.

John McCarry, 69, of Long Beach last contacted a family member by text message from the U.S. 395 community of Olancha, saying he was heading to the desert park, the National Park Service said in a statement.

McCarry's vehicle was found by park rangers in Panamint Valley on May 31 and an air and ground search located his body about a quarter-mile away on June 1.

His body was recovered with the assistance of the Inyo County coroner's office.

Foul play is not suspected in the death, the statement said.

