Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Mistrial declared in Michael Avenatti's California embezzlement case

items.[0].image.alt
Amr Alfiky/AP
In this Monday, July 15, 2019, file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti speaks during a news conference in Chicago. A California judge has declared a mistrial Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in the embezzlement trial of attorney Avenatti, who is charged with stealing millions in settlement money from his clients. Judge James Selna ruled on technical grounds that federal prosecutors failed to turn over relevant financial evidence to Avenatti.
Michael Avenatti
Posted at 12:56 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 15:56:36-04

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has declared a mistrial in the embezzlement trial of attorney Michael Avenatti, who is charged with stealing millions in settlement money from his clients.

Judge James Selna ruled on technical grounds that federal prosecutors failed to turn over relevant financial evidence to Avenatti. Another hearing in the case was set for Sept. 2, and Selna scheduled a tentative new trial date for Oct. 12.

It was the second recent trial for the brash lawyer who once represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against then-President Donald Trump.

Avenatti was sentenced to prison in an extortion case in New York.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!