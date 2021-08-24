Mistrial in Michael Avenatti's California embezzlement trial

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has declared a mistrial in the embezzlement trial of attorney Michael Avenatti, who is charged with stealing millions in settlement money from his clients.

Judge James Selna ruled on technical grounds that federal prosecutors failed to turn over relevant financial evidence to Avenatti.

Another hearing in the case was set for Sept. 2, and Selna scheduled a tentative new trial date for Oct. 12.

It was the second recent trial for the brash lawyer who once represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against then-President Donald Trump. Avenatti was sentenced to prison in an extortion case in New York.